Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient attacks nurses, hospital staff

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Police say they responded to an unruly patient at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Friday.

The patient, 41-year-old Brandon Bane, allegedly threatened a nurse and created a disturbance that disrupted hospital activities. Bane was taken into police custody and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility, during which, Bane reportedly hurled racial slurs at the officers.

He is being held on a $50 bail, and is expected in Windham County Superior Court on January 8.

