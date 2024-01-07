How to help
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient attacks nurses, hospital staff

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Police say they responded to an unruly patient at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Friday.

The patient, 41-year-old Brandon Bane, allegedly threatened a nurse and created a disturbance that disrupted hospital activities. Bane was taken into police custody and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility, during which, Bane reportedly hurled racial slurs at the officers.

He is being held on a $50 bail, and is expected in Windham County Superior Court on January 8.

