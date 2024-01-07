Hartford Police investigate multiple hoax bomb threats in the region

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Local and state police are investigating after they say multiple bomb threats were made through email on Saturday.

State police say these threats were hoaxes that targeted the Northern Stage Barrette Center for the Arts, Planned Parenthood in White River Junction, and Target in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Police say four individuals were also named. According to state police, the emails were sent to members of the media saying bombs were in place and would be detonated. Police did not find any devices or other threats.

If you have any information, call Hartford Police or Vermont State Police.

