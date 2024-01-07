Hoopcats down Maine to open conference play with win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After failing to register a field goal for the final seven minutes of the first half, the UVM men’s basketball team turned it up a notch in half number two to down Maine 65-58, starting conference play off with a win.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye earned a career-high 14 points in the win, 12 of which came in the second half. Nick Fiorillo scored 13, and Matt Veretto added 12 points. UVM has now won 27 games in a row against Maine.

Shamir Bogues returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with injury, but was ruled out for the remainder of the contest in the first half. Head coach John Becker said after the game there was no immediate update on his status.

