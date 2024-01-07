How to help
Police investigate burglary at Smuggler's Notch

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are looking for your help identifying a man they say broke into Smuggler’s Notch Resort.

Video of the burglary was captured on surveillance cameras around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say they responded to Smuggler’s Notch Resort for a report of an active burglary, but when police arrived, the man had already left.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen, but police are now working to identify the man in the video. Anyone with information should call the Williston barracks.

