Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police Department responded to a residence on Porters Point Rd. Saturday afternoon for a report that a man assaulted a woman.
Police say a child also sustained injuries.
Officers say one of the parties involved in the incident had shot a gun outside of the residence
Colchester Police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Genalski of Richmond for aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, cruelty to a child, and offense committed in the presence of a child.
A judge ordered Genalski to be held without bail.
The shooting is under investigation.
