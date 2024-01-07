Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police Department responded to a residence on Porters Point Rd. Saturday afternoon for a report that a man assaulted a woman.

Police say a child also sustained injuries.

Officers say one of the parties involved in the incident had shot a gun outside of the residence

Colchester Police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Genalski of Richmond for aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, cruelty to a child, and offense committed in the presence of a child.

A judge ordered Genalski to be held without bail.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.