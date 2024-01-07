How to help
Volunteers find generous donation in recycled Christmas tree

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers picked up old Christmas trees around South Burlington Saturday.

Tree pickups came with a small fee to help support the South Burlington High School band. One tree came with a little extra: a $1,000 check.

Sophomore saxophone player Rylan Williams says the money is instrumental to the band experience.

“We get to go on really cool trips, like last year we went to L.A.,” Williams said. “So that’s pretty sick. And just getting money for new instruments and new stuff for the band.”

Last year, the tree pickup raised $16,000. The band hopes to meet or beat that record this weekend. All trees will be recycled at the McNeil Generating Station in Burlington.

