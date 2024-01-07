Welch talks border policy changes and workforce issues

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch says negotiations are underway to make significant border policy changes.

Welch says there is a very serious issue at the border that has gotten much worse in recent years. He says it’s not just the southern border, citing reforms needed at the northern border as well, and that the country is long overdue for significant immigration reform.

“Number one, we have been a nation of immigrants and we want to maintain that capacity. But number two, that requires that we have an orderly process so when folks show up, they check in and we make the decisions about our immigration process,” said Welch.

Welch also say that the country needs the benefits of immigrants to help with workforce issues in the states. He says that while that there is agreement across the isle on needed reforms, the issue has become far to politicized.

