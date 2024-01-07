How to help
What To Do: Sunday, January 7th

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

You can enjoy an afternoon on the ice during the public skate at the Highgate Sports Arena. Have fun with the whole family on the fresh ice! You can rent skates or bring your own from 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Adults get in for $4, kids over five get in for $3, and kids under five get in free.

It’s the first weekend of the month, that means you can catch the Northeast Fiddlers Association at the Capital City Grange in Berlin for their monthly Fiddle Jams session. Get there at noon to see the group and individual performances of bluegrass favorites.

Everyone is welcome, and it’s completely free.

The Burlington Comedy Club is putting on their bi-weekly Improv Night starting at 7:00 p.m. Check out the Burlington area’s long-form improv teams perform their routines, and after 8:00 p.m., you can get in on the improv yourself or watch other community members take their best shot.

Tickets for the event are $5, but college students get in free.

