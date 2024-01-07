BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will continue tonight into midday today, then taper to snow showers during the afternoon. Overall, the storm will be less impactful than expected, though slippery travel is certainly out there, and will continue into the afternoon. Use caution if you’re traveling, and slow down.

Total accumulation will be 4 to 8 inches for the Adirondacks and Central/Eastern Vermont, 2 to 5 inches for the Champlain Valley into Western Addison and Rutland counties, and 5 to 10 inches in Southern Vermont.

Monday will be a quiet day, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday and especially Wednesday. However, a strong storm system will impact our region Tuesday night through Wednesday. This one looks wet and windy. Snow will arrive Tuesday evening, then change to rain overnight. Rain will continue Wednesday as highs climb into the 40s. It will be windy Tuesday night and Wednesday, with gusts over 50 mph possible. We’ll keep you updated on this storm as well.

The rest of the week will be pretty quiet, with some flurries on Thursday, and mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Yet another messy and windy storm may hit us next Saturday, but that is still a week out and things could change. Stay tuned.

