By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will continue tonight into midday Sunday, heavy at times in central and southern parts of the region. The snow will be lighter north. Travel will be hazardous into Sunday morning, so use extreme caution if you’re driving. The snow will taper to snow showers Sunday afternoon, then come to an end overnight.

Total accumulation will be 3 to 6 inches in roughly the northern third of the region, with 6 to 12 inches elsewhere. The Southern Green Mountains may get locally a foot or more of snow. Unlike previous storms, this one will produce dry, fluffy snow, which will be welcomed by the ski resorts. However, you may want to enjoy it for the next few days, as another change is on the way for the middle of the week.

Monday will be a quiet day, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday and especially Wednesday. However, a strong storm system will impact our region Tuesday night through Wednesday. This one looks wet and windy. Snow will arrive Tuesday evening, then change to rain overnight. Rain will continue Wednesday as highs climb into the 40s. It will be windy Tuesday night and Wednesday, with gusts over 50 mph possible. We’ll keep you updated on this storm as well.

The rest of the week will be pretty quiet, with some flurries on Thursday, and mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Yet another messy and windy storm may hit us next Saturday, but that is still a week out and things could change. Stay tuned.

