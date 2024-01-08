How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington parking ban in effect Monday night

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter parking ban will go into effect Monday night in Burlington starting at 10 p.m.

Public Works officials say crews will be out working overnight in the city, driving trucks and tractors.

In the downtown core, the ban goes into effect at midnight.

Cars left on city streets during a parking ban could face a $75 parking ticket and a $75 towing fee.

Click here for more information on the parking ban, including details on where you can park during bans.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Vermont state police are looking for help from the public to identify a man they say broke...
Police investigate burglary at Smugglers’ Notch
Brandon Bane
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient allegedly threatened nurse, caused disturbance
Vermonters prepare for oncoming winter storm
Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

Latest News

The Montpelier community is urging the U.S. Postal Service to create a new post office in the...
Vt. leaders, community call for new Montpelier post office
A winter parking ban will go into effect Monday night in Burlington starting at 10 p.m.
Burlington parking ban in effect Monday night
Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint will rally with community members in a call to restore...
Vt. leaders, community call for new Montpelier post office
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to help New Yorkers keep their heads above water.
Gov. Hochul proposal would increase swimming access, safety