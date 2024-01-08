Burlington parking ban in effect Monday night

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter parking ban will go into effect Monday night in Burlington starting at 10 p.m.

Public Works officials say crews will be out working overnight in the city, driving trucks and tractors.

In the downtown core, the ban goes into effect at midnight.

Cars left on city streets during a parking ban could face a $75 parking ticket and a $75 towing fee.

Click here for more information on the parking ban, including details on where you can park during bans.

