Gov. Hochul proposal would increase swimming access, safety

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to help New Yorkers keep their heads above water. In her latest proposal ahead of the State of the State Address Hochul is unveiling the New York SWIMS plan to invest more in swimming and safety measures.

With climate change making for more sweltering days the bill would build out municipal pools, encourage swimming in rivers and lakes, and invest in state parks as people try and beat the heat.

The proposal would also increase swim safety by addressing the lifeguard shortage and increasing swimming lessons. According to the governor, drowning is the leading cause of death for 1 to 4-year-olds in the United States.

“You know, drownings in our state have reached record highs in the last couple years, claiming 230 lives in 2021 alone, the last year we have numbers for. All of them are preventable. Every single one of those young people should still be alive today,” said Gov. Hochul.

Hochul says low-cost or free opportunities for swim lessons are dwindling and the Empire State is facing a shortage of lifeguards. She also says drowings disproportionately impact communities of color saying that black children are three times more likely to drown.

Her State of the State Address is Tuesday.

