Protecting your pets in the cold

Vermonters prepare themselves and their pets for the cold.

Taking your pet out for a walk during cold temperatures could be harmful if you’re not taking the right precautions. Dog’s paws risk dryness, injuries, frostbite, and other dangers when exposed to concrete during the cold months.

South Burlington resident Anne Muessel says though her dog can’t get enough of the winter weather, she makes sure she has fun safely.

“Thankfully our dog is pretty obsessed with the snow, so there’s a whole lot we have to do, but we definitely take the precautions of dressing her in orange, making sure she’s lit up,” Muessel said, “if it’s below a certain temperature we very much limit her outdoor time.”

In addition to limiting your pets’ time outside, Travis Germain of Pet Food Warehouse says it’s important to get the right gear when the temperatures drop.

“That’s where it’s kind of just having the prep, whether it’s a boot or a jacket, that can help your pet face the elements that are out there,” he said, “we even have some paw waxes that you could also put on the bottom of their feet if your dog is one of those dogs that’s not so willing to wear the boots. That’s really good- it could really help any cuts and sores from happening, keeps the paws less dry, and that can actually really help the ice and snowballs from forming inside their pad.”

Pat McGovern of South Burlington uses this to protect her dog’s paws. “I condition her paws with wax once in a while if they look like they need it - if they’re dry or cracked or something - but otherwise, we have a jacket for her if it’s really cold,” she said.

Remember: if you’re cold, they’re cold. From boots to jackets to paw wax, there are lots of options to make sure your pet can safely have fun in the snow.

