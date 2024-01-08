How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Protecting your pets in the cold

By Jessica Tara
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters prepare themselves and their pets for the cold.

Taking your pet out for a walk during cold temperatures could be harmful if you’re not taking the right precautions. Dog’s paws risk dryness, injuries, frostbite, and other dangers when exposed to concrete during the cold months.

South Burlington resident Anne Muessel says though her dog can’t get enough of the winter weather, she makes sure she has fun safely.

“Thankfully our dog is pretty obsessed with the snow, so there’s a whole lot we have to do, but we definitely take the precautions of dressing her in orange, making sure she’s lit up,” Muessel said, “if it’s below a certain temperature we very much limit her outdoor time.”

In addition to limiting your pets’ time outside, Travis Germain of Pet Food Warehouse says it’s important to get the right gear when the temperatures drop.

“That’s where it’s kind of just having the prep, whether it’s a boot or a jacket, that can help your pet face the elements that are out there,” he said, “we even have some paw waxes that you could also put on the bottom of their feet if your dog is one of those dogs that’s not so willing to wear the boots. That’s really good- it could really help any cuts and sores from happening, keeps the paws less dry, and that can actually really help the ice and snowballs from forming inside their pad.”

Pat McGovern of South Burlington uses this to protect her dog’s paws. “I condition her paws with wax once in a while if they look like they need it - if they’re dry or cracked or something - but otherwise, we have a jacket for her if it’s really cold,” she said.

Remember: if you’re cold, they’re cold. From boots to jackets to paw wax, there are lots of options to make sure your pet can safely have fun in the snow.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Smuggler's Notch Resort
Police investigate burglary at Smuggler’s Notch
File photo
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient attacks nurses, hospital staff
Vermonters prepare for oncoming winter storm
Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

Latest News

Winooski is holding its first-ever winter edition farmers market at the O'Brien Community Center.
Winooski farmers market open for winter
The Winooski Farmers Market is holding their first-ever winter season this year at the O’Brien...
Winooski farmers market open for winter
Vermonters prepare themselves and their pets for the cold.
Protecting your pets in the cold
Slippery roads slow down ski traffic