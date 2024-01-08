How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Skiers flock to Sugarbush following snowstorm

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When he heard a snowstorm was coming, Vincent Mascia gathered his ski gear and set an alarm.

“I went to bed early last night,” Mascia smiled. “I was here at eight.”

Robert Forenza of South Hero couldn’t believe his eyes when he hit the slopes Sunday morning.

“Everything is so much better, I can’t explain,” Forenza said. “Night and day between yesterday and today.”

The season started strong with lots of snow but dipped after December’s flooding. John Bleh with Sugarbush Resort says it doesn’t exactly inspire people to ski.

“Not something you want, realistically, because it affects so many people, and it’s not something you want from an optics standpoint because it doesn’t make you think about winter,” Bleh explained.

Bleh says Sunday was one of the busiest days of the season. Roughly eight inches of thick, fluffy snow coating the mountain drew a massive crowd.

Teddy Pitluck and Otto Kiplok with Sugarbush’s backcountry ski group Ski Mountaineers were psyched for the snow day.

“When I see the snow, I feel like it’s time to actually start skiing instead of staying on gatehouse,” Kiplok said, Pitluck nodding. “It’s time we start lapping the top and getting in the good snow.”

Elizabeth Novak, who regularly visits Vermont to ski, says Sunday was a clear standout.

“This is definitely the best day so far this season,” Novak said.

According to the Vermont Climate Assessment, the state’s winters are getting wetter and heating up 2.5 times faster than average annual temperatures. Bleh says Sugarbush spends millions on snowmaking equipment to make up for the lack of steady snow.

“That’s what you really use, A, to build your depths to be able to have a long season and B, to be able to combat warm weather and a lack of natural snowfall,” Bleh said of snowmaking.

Sunday’s snow could be short lived, with a possible bout of snow and rain on Tuesday. The resort says they’re hoping for as little rain as possible.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Smuggler's Notch Resort
Police investigate burglary at Smuggler’s Notch
File photo
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient attacks nurses, hospital staff
Vermonters prepare for oncoming winter storm
Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

Latest News

Winooski is holding its first-ever winter edition farmers market at the O'Brien Community Center.
Winooski farmers market open for winter
The Winooski Farmers Market is holding their first-ever winter season this year at the O’Brien...
Winooski farmers market open for winter
Protect your pet from the dangers of the cold.
Protecting your pets in the cold
Vermonters prepare themselves and their pets for the cold.
Protecting your pets in the cold
Slippery roads slow down ski traffic