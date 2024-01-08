How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Slippery roads slow down ski traffic

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Warren, skiers coming to and from Sugarbush Resort met slippery slopes on and off the mountain.

One car veered into a ditch at the entrance of Sugarbush Access Road. Police directed traffic as a tow company worked to pull the car out.

Up the road, windshield wiper fluid was flying off the shelves at a Waitsfield Mobile gas station. The end of her shift, Tammy Tattersall swept hours’ worth of snow off her car before her treacherous trek home.

“It’s the North Country, it’s Vermont. One minute it’s snow, couple days from now it’s gonna rain,” Tattersall said, shaking her head.

Drivers on the highway hit 30 mph, navigating snow, snowplows and cars off the road. Traffic picked up into the afternoon and evening as road conditions improved and snow fall slowed.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Smuggler's Notch Resort
Police investigate burglary at Smuggler’s Notch
File photo
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient attacks nurses, hospital staff
Vermonters prepare for oncoming winter storm
Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

Latest News

Winooski is holding its first-ever winter edition farmers market at the O'Brien Community Center.
Winooski farmers market open for winter
The Winooski Farmers Market is holding their first-ever winter season this year at the O’Brien...
Winooski farmers market open for winter
Protect your pet from the dangers of the cold.
Protecting your pets in the cold
Vermonters prepare themselves and their pets for the cold.
Protecting your pets in the cold