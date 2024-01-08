Slippery roads slow down ski traffic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Warren, skiers coming to and from Sugarbush Resort met slippery slopes on and off the mountain.

One car veered into a ditch at the entrance of Sugarbush Access Road. Police directed traffic as a tow company worked to pull the car out.

Up the road, windshield wiper fluid was flying off the shelves at a Waitsfield Mobile gas station. The end of her shift, Tammy Tattersall swept hours’ worth of snow off her car before her treacherous trek home.

“It’s the North Country, it’s Vermont. One minute it’s snow, couple days from now it’s gonna rain,” Tattersall said, shaking her head.

Drivers on the highway hit 30 mph, navigating snow, snowplows and cars off the road. Traffic picked up into the afternoon and evening as road conditions improved and snow fall slowed.

