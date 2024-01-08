How to help
Truck strikes propane tank

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Slippery roads made for a close call in Highgate.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, a truck went off the road on Route 78 in Highgate and hit a propane tank outside of a house.

Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the scene. The resulting propane leak was repaired, and no one was available to tell us if the driver was injured.

