Truck strikes propane tank

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Slippery roads made for a close call in Highgate.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, a truck went off the road on Route 78 in Highgate and hit a propane tank outside of a house.

Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the scene. The resulting propane leak was repaired, and no one was available to tell us if the driver was injured.

