How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. leaders hold rally to reopen Montpelier post office

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Mending Montpelier’s mail; that’s the mission of a rally scheduled Monday in the Capital City.

Monday afternoon Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Representative Becca Balint will rally to restore the post office.

They’ll be joined by members of the community and Montpelier’s Commission for Recovery and Resilience outside of the old post office on State Street at 12:30 p.m.

July flooding destroyed the city’s post office and since then, the postal service has operated out of a variety of temporary locations including two trucks, which Sanders’ office says were not fit for employees.

Those temporary units closed in November and there’s no word yet on when full service will return to Montpelier.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Smuggler's Notch Resort
Police investigate burglary at Smuggler’s Notch
File photo
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient attacks nurses, hospital staff
Vermonters prepare for oncoming winter storm
Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

Latest News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to help New Yorkers keep their heads above water.
Gov. Hochul proposal would increase swimming access, safety
Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol at Stowe Mountain Resort has been keeping Vermonters and visitors...
Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol celebrates 90 years
Mending Montpelier’s mail; that’s the mission of a rally scheduled Monday in the Capital City.
Vt. leaders hold rally to reopen Montpelier post office
File Photo
Gov. Hochul proposal would increase swimming access, safety