Vt. leaders hold rally to reopen Montpelier post office

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Mending Montpelier’s mail; that’s the mission of a rally scheduled Monday in the Capital City.

Monday afternoon Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Representative Becca Balint will rally to restore the post office.

They’ll be joined by members of the community and Montpelier’s Commission for Recovery and Resilience outside of the old post office on State Street at 12:30 p.m.

July flooding destroyed the city’s post office and since then, the postal service has operated out of a variety of temporary locations including two trucks, which Sanders’ office says were not fit for employees.

Those temporary units closed in November and there’s no word yet on when full service will return to Montpelier.

