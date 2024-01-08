Winooski farmers market open for winter

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Winooski Farmers Market is holding their first-ever winter season this year at the O’Brien Community Center.

The winter edition of the farmers market started in November and will continue through April, open two Sundays a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here, people can find products ranging from tie-dye clothing to honey lip balm and food.

“It’s much harder to find food in Winooski now,” said Sarah Brunkhorst from the Winter Farmers Market, “and it’s hard for people- especially in the neighborhood- to have easy access to food. On a day like today where it’s snowy and wintery and hard to go out, it’s great to have something right there in your neighborhood, something local somewhere to get your produce and your food.”

The next time to see the variety of vendors is Jan. 21.

