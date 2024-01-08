How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Police investigate gunfire during domestic assault incident
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Vermont state police are looking for help from the public to identify a man they say broke...
Police investigate burglary at Smugglers’ Notch
Brandon Bane
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital patient allegedly threatened nurse, caused disturbance
Vermonters prepare for oncoming winter storm
Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 4, 2015, file photo, Lay's products, a PepsiCo brand, are...
Major supermarket drops PepsiCo products for becoming too expensive
Anna Eisenhart grew up in the horse-and-buggy days but went on to become a NASA engineer who...
'I loved my job': Retired NASA engineer celebrates her 107th birthday
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son announced on the show's Facebook page.
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of a ‘critical’ fuel leak, US company says