BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! Most of this weekend’s snow has come and gone. Nonetheless, there could be some slick spots on the road this Monday morning. Through the rest of our Monday we’ll talk about mainly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper-20s and lower-30s. Tonight, clouds prevail as overnight lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

We will begin to keep an eye on another messy system Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday starts dry, and it stays that way mid-day Tuesday. Late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, snow showers begin arriving. This will be a heavy, wet snow that lasts into Tuesday night before a transition to all rain. Snow accumulations to start generally look like a widespread 2-4″, with lower totals in both the St. Lawrence and Champlain Valleys. The Mountains could run 4-8″ of snow before they see the transition over to rain. Rain showers are in place for all by daybreak Wednesday before it wraps up Wednesday afternoon and evening. With the rain and snow, minor flooding is a concern. Be sure to clear out any storm drains that may be covered today. The other big concern is the gusty winds. Tuesday night into Wednesday, we are looking at winds between 25-35 MPH with gusts possible upwards of 65 MPH, especially along the western slope of the Green Mountains. Those winds combined with that heavy, wet snow, power outages are definitely a concern.

Thursday and Friday look quiet and dry before some more rain and snow showers look possible heading into the weekend. Your Max Advantage weather team will keep an eye on it all and bring you the latest.

Have a great Monday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.