BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The snowstorm dumped a general 6 to 9 inches of snow in our region, though amounts were all over the place. Some spots picked up 12 to 16 inches of snow. Others, only 3 to 4 inches. Monday will be a decent day to be outdoors, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Most of Tuesday will be quiet, then it gets much more active during the evening as our next storm moves in.

The next storm will be a lot different than the snowstorm we’ve just had (a common pattern so far this season). A burst of heavy, wet snow is likely Tuesday evening, with at least several inches likely. This will cause slippery roads during the evening commute, and also weigh down the tree branches, which will increase the odds of power failures with the wind on the way. The snow will change to rain overnight, with a brief period of freezing rain possible before the changeover. Rain will continue into Wednesday, with flooding not out of the question as highs get into the 40s. The risk for flooding isn’t high at this point.

The bigger threat will be possible damaging wind. Tuesday evening into early Wednesday afternoon, the wind is expected to be sustained from the southeast at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts to 65 mph possible. If this proves true, scattered to numerous power outages are likely, and even some property damage, especially with the wet snow at the onset of the storm. Have flashlight and/or candles handy, and stay tuned for the latest updates.

Much quieter weather is in store for Thursday, with the chance for flurries. Friday will be mostly cloudy but dry, with highs in the 30s.

Yet another storm is on the table for Saturday, with the possibility of rain and windy conditions once again. It’s still far out, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Snow showers and colder temperatures are expected for Sunday.

