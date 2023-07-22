BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next month Contois Auditorium known for hosting city council meetings will be home to a hip-hop concert. The show on August 17th, headlined by Bktherula, Burlington native, North Ave Jax, and Landon Cube. The event is hosted by creative director and Burlington native Kelly butts- Spirito also known as love Kelly. Although they have sold out bigger venues Butts-Spirito says that the event will be capped at 380, and will create an intimate feel for the show.

Last fall, Butts-Spirito and North Ave Jax were a part of an outdoor concert at city hall park that was cancelled due to security concerns. We are told this concert will be properly secured and the group has worked with the city to make the show happen.

“They have been great meeting us in the middle and seeing the vison that we really care about opportunities for people and local artists and trying to build something special in Burlington, something we didn’t have growing up here so really thankful for them.” said Kelly Butts-Spirito, the creative director

The show also features other guests including local acts. Tickets go on sale online on Monday.