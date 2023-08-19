BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what-to-do in our region Saturday, August 19

It’s the final day of the Vermont State Fair. The gates open at 8:00 a.m. in Rutland. The fair has lots of events to enjoy -including a mounted cowboy shooting event, a culinary contest, acrobatics, racing pigs and a chainsaw carving. The fair is complete with a butterfly enclosure, balloons, pony rides, and of course your favorite fair food. Tickets cost $12 for adults -- and $5 for children.

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Maze is open for a corn filled adventure. The corn maze will be open until October 15th, but you can enjoy the experience now, and get lost in this life size puzzle as you look for history clues among towering stalks of corn. The maze is designed to be challenging, but still allows visitors to exit quickly if needed. Find clues about the fort as you navigate the maze. You can start your journey at noon. Tickets to the fort are $13 for kids and $27 for adults.

Looking for a fun way to get your kids the supplies they need? And just in time for the new year, the back to school block party is, well, back. The North Avenue Alliance Church is hosting the party from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. today at 901 North Ave. There will be a bouncy house, a DJ, and a big blue train offering rides to any kid not ready to get back on the yellow bus quite yet. The church is giving away backpacks filled with school supplies. The event is free and everyone is invited.