BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday!

The 74th Annual St. Johnsbury Pet Parade is taking place downtown this morning. You can register your pet to march in the parade from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. if you want to show off your furry friends, or go as a spectator at 10:00 a.m. when the parade starts. This year’s theme is pet art, and there will be cash prizes for different categories, including most abstract, best polka dot pet and more. There will also be a people’s choice and judges choice grand prize. The parade begins at the Fairbanks museum and proceeds down main street. This is a free event, and refreshments will be available for purchase at Four Seasons Park.

After a three year hiatus, Dozerfest is returning to the Airborne Park Speedway in Plattsburgh starting at 9:00 a.m. You can check out and climb on all the bulldozers, loaders, cranes and more. Be sure to check out the mega truck show, bounce houses, and grab some food from the on site food trucks. Admission for Dozerfest is five dollars, but kids five and under are free.

Today is the fist day of the Billings Farm and Museum’s 37th Annual Quilt Exhibition. It’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. Join the celebration of local quilters and enjoy the unique patterns on display in the museum. The exhibition will include contemporary quilts from Windsor county quilters as well as historic quilts from the billings farm collection. You can learn about quilting techniques and personal stories behind the quilt. Museum admission is required for this event.