BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s a look at events in our region for Saturday September, 2, 2023.

Today is the start of the 52nd annual Mad River Valley craft fair. Starting at 10:00 a.m. you can shop for local pottery, jewelry, furniture, art, and more.

The event will feature live music, door prizes, a beverage garden, and demos from local artists. Kids 12 and under get in for free, tickets for adults are $5. Proceeds will benefit the valley players community theatre. More information can be found on the event website.

If you’re farther north, check out the Brewers Festival at Mount Snow. Throughout the event, local breweries will be pouring a variety of beers and ciders.

There will be plenty of food options and live music as well.

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. With admission adults will get a 10 oz. glass and two drink tickets. All adults must bring a valid ID to get in.

If you’re in for a stinking good time, Bennington is transforming into “Garlic Town USA” today.

You can visit the more than 120 vendors, food trucks, local bands, and take part in a variety of kids activities. Tickets are $15 dollars for adults, $7 dollars for kids or $35 dollars for families.

The festival runs from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.