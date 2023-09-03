BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s a look at some of the events happening in our region today!

It’s the final day of the Champlain Valley Fair! Head to the Fairgrounds in Essex Junction for the last of the “10 Best Days of Summer”

Take in the sights and sounds of the 101st Champlain Valley fair with rides, food, live music, and so much more!

Tickets to see Country star, Riley Green perform on the mainstage are still available. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

More information and a full schedule of events can be found here.

With Labor Day weekend upon us, that means the Sugarbush Polo club is holding their annual benefit match this weekend. This year, the club will feature two matches. One beginning at 12:00 p.m. with the second match starting shortly after at 2:00 p.m.

Each car costs $20 and all proceeds from the event will go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.

The event will also feature a chance to buy tickets for the PCAVT Fall Raffle.

More information about the event can be found at pcavt.org.

If you’re looking for a chance to go back in time, reenactors will be camping out in Orwell to give visitors, a glimpse into the past.

‘Soldiers Atop the Mount’ is an annual event at the Mount Independence State Historical Site. The event honors soldiers who built and manned mount independence in 17-76.

Reenactors will talk to visitors about the Revolutionary war in Vermont and demonstrate what life was like in that period.

The site is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $9 for adults, and only $1 for kids ages 6-14. Children under 6 get in free.

Learn more here.