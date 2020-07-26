BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Not sure what to do this Sunday, we have a a few local family friendly activities in mind.

Want to make robot out of a toothbrush? Children of all ages are invited to make a scribbling robot! ECHO’s education team will lead a demonstration on how to make a scribble bot, then the challenge is up to you. The kids get to make something cool and learn about the art of science. Today at 3 pm, in the Stem Café, at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. Tickets can be found online.

Today you can watch jet powered airplanes soar through the sky. These real radio control planes can fly up to speeds of 200 miles-per-hour. The Adirondack Air Aces jet Scramble has free admission goes from 9-5 pm at the Clinton County Airport.

Milton Public Library is hosting a story walk today. From 8 am to 8 pm today, you are invited to walk and listen along the Bombardier Park West Trail. The story for this walk will be “Anansi and the magic Stick”, by Eric. A. Kimmel. Participants are encouraged to socially distance, and bring bug spray.