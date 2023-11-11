BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do this Saturday.

Sweet treats and dry ciders. Nectar’s is hosting the Burlington hard cider and doughnut festival. The event will feature three bars and restaurants. With over one thousand free doughnuts, a $25 ticket will cover drinks and two free donuts. From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nectar’s will be serving spirit specials and everyone’s favorite fried dough special. You can have your favorites from blueberry cake to maple cream this afternoon.

St. Johnsbury has been selected to host the state’s Veterans Day Parade ceremony and luncheon. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. Participants are gathering at the Father Lively Center. The parade will go east on Winter street, south on Main street and end at the courthouse where there will be a ceremony.

After honoring the veterans, the V.F.W. will host a luncheon at their location at 204 Eastern avenue. The perfect gift for your loved ones awaits. Baked goods, children’s clothes, jewelry, treasure boxes, blankets, cards, ornaments, candles all waiting to be gifted at the Lyndonville V.F.W. today. Vendors are even offering Reiki. Artists are offering custom art and furniture. The bazaar opens at 9:30 a.m. and is free to attend.