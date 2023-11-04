BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

Feeding Chittenden and Burlington Sunrise Rotary are inviting folks to carry those frozen birds and run them down Church street for charity. It’s the eighth annual trotting of the turkeys. Every year the organization hosts the event to raise money to feed those in the Chittenden county community who need it most. If you’d like to participate, it costs $50 for individual registration, and the price goes up per family or team. If you’re not up for carrying a frozen turkey across the finish line, viewers are welcome and encouraged to donate. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. today on Church street.

It’s (almost) skiing season. Time to get your gear and hit the slopes. The Cochran’s annual ski and ride sale is back. The sale will take place at Camels Hump Middle School. Shoppers will find great winter gear, all at low prices. All proceeds from the event will help to fund Cochran’s alpine racing club, keeping the sport accessible to families in the region. Volunteers can help you find what you need. The event is free to attend.