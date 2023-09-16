BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

Libraries from all over the state have signed up to showcase a fairy tale in Killington. Families can walk the streets near the Shelburne Memorial Library and see puppet shows, music or complete a craft to take home. There will be vendors selling all things fairy tale and food. The festival is free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. this morning to 4:00 p.m. with the donation of a non-perishable item for the foodbank or cash for the humane society. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairy tale character. Fairy tale festival in Killington.

The Von Trapp Family Lodge is hosting its annual Oktoberfest in their bier hall. There will be live music, a traditional clothing contest, cask tapping and of course lots of traditional beer drinking. Those interested can buy a ticket to one of the three sessions throughout the day. Adult tickets which are $63 dollars include your first beer, an Oktoberfest souvenir mug, an appetizer, an entrée and live entertainment.

The Town of Chester’s festival on the green is kicking off their fall season for the 48th year. It’s the start of a great autumn weekend packed with crafters, makers, delicious food, live music, agricultural exhibits and family fun. It’s a free outdoor event from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but Vermont’s craftspeople in all forms.