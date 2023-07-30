BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is looking sunny, and could be a nice day for a bike ride. If you’re looking for a challenge -- try it on a mountain. Flow state is hosting a mountain biking festival today in Brownsville. There will be guided rides, clinics and workshops, food and drink, camping, entertainment and more. Day passes for adults start at $40. Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

It’s the Yellow Barn Summer Festival, and this evening is the gala. Tonight, watch Harriet, scenes from the life of Harriet Tubman to support musician fellowships at the big barn in Putney. Space for this event is limited and reservations are required. Find out more about tickets here.

It’s the last day of the Clinton County Fair. Get your fill of fried foods, sweet and salty, anytime after 9:00 a.m. today. There will of course be rides, live music, drinks and a world of entertainment. Today’s grandstand event is the demolition derby. Tickets start at $9. Cam and I hope you enjoy a summer Sunday in the sun. I’ll see you next week.