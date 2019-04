A New Hampshire airman has died overseas, but not in combat.

The Department of Defense says 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Albert J. Miller, of Richmond passed away on Friday at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. It happened in a non-combat related incident.

He was assigned at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Miller's remains arrived back in Dover Sunday morning.

There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of his death.