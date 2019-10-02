B-17 in deadly crash not connected to Vermont visit

The World War II B-17 bomber involved in a deadly crash of at Hartford's Bradley International Airport Wednesday was not the same plane that recenlty made stops in Rutland and Keene.

The vintage "Flying Fortress" went down in a fireball shortly after taking off. It was one of only 18 in the country and was operated by the Collings Foundation and offering rides to the public for a donation.

A different B-17 visited our region last month as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's Aluminum Overcast Tour. Channel 3's Cat Viglienzoni got to go up in the plane and talk with the pilot about the importance of keeping World War II memories alive, as the greatest generation passes on.

A team from the NTSB is investigating the cause of the Connecticut crash.

