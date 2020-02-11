Brattleboro man indicted in connection with overdose death

A Brattleboro man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing heroin and fentanyl that allegedly lead to a fatal overdose.

Federal authorities say Curtis Bunkley, a.k.a. "Punisher," was arraigned Tuesday in Burlington. Prosecutors say Bunkley sold the drugs to a Winhall man in January 2019, who later died. Text messages found on the victim's phone and other witnsesses led authorities to Bunkley.

Bunkley pleaded guilty last August to a separate indictment charging him with distributing heroin and fentanyl.

He was ordered to remain in prison until his trial.

