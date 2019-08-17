Deer hunters concerned over new bag limit

As of January 1st, the annual bag limit for deer hunters will change from three, to four per year. The number of bucks that a hunter can take will decrease from two per year to one.

The change has many hunters feeling uneasy, and otherwise upset that they will now be able to take three antler-less deer each year.

Many believe that the set of rules currently in place, which only allows for three deer to be taken each year, two buck and one doe, has led to a resurgence in the deer population.

Some say the new bag limit will cripple population growth, as well as decimate the existing number of deer.

"You don't go and kill your herd of cows, we need to let the deer come back before you start wiping them out again, people are starting to see a few deer now," said Jim Datillio.

Officials say the rules were created to better control the deer population and promote the growth of larger bucks in Vermont.