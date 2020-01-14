Idea to dismiss articles of impeachment cools in Senate

Senate Republicans are signaling they will reject the idea of simply voting to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans as he strategizes about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As the House prepares to send the charges to the chamber, senators are still negotiating the ground rules for the historic trial.

Trump has suggested Republicans could dismiss the charges. But key senators say that is not likely and they want to hear the case.

Trump is charged with abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. He also faces a charge of obstruction of Congress in the probe.

Trump says he did nothing wrong.

As the president prepares for only the third impeachment trial in American history, no one may be more important to his defense than the Kentucky Republican in charge of the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Democratic-run House is set to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate in a matter of days.

McConnell faces the challenge of balancing Trump’s appetite for full vindication, accompanied by humiliation of Democrats, with a more measured trial that fits the legal expectations of the Constitution.

McConnell is also trying not to expose Senate Republicans to a spectacle that could hurt them in elections.

