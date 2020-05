NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, sounding an ominous note for department stores during the pandemic.

The Dallas-based retailer is laden with debt and missed a debt payment, according to a Reuters report.

It had been forced to temporarily shutter all 43 Neiman Marcus locations, as well as affiliate stores, and furlough employees during the pandemic.

