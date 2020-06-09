Historic Pawlet market gets new lease on life

A general store in Pawlet that's been closed for years has reopened as a market, banking that an emphasis on food will serve them well.

The Mach's General Store building in the middle of Pawlet has been a fixture in town for over two centuries. Once a hotel, and for most of the last 75 years, a store.

"It's needed and valued for the community, it's like the social place," said Gib Mach, the store's owner.

His uncle started the store, but for the last five years, its doors have been shuttered.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why did you want to reopen?

Gib Mach: 'Cause the community needed it.

Channel 3 visited six years ago when the store was struggling. At the time, someone else leased the building and ran their own business on the spot. The community started a fundraiser to keep the business afloat. They raised thousands of dollars, but it was not enough to keep them open.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Was it hard seeing it closed?

Gib Mach: Definitely. That's when I decided that's what we're going to do.

Mach decided on a remodel and a rebirth. "We had paint, glass, hardware -- you could get anything here. The store used to be, if you couldn't find it at Mach's Market, you don't need it," Mach said. All of that is gone now and food is king. "We were a general store and now I call it Mach's Market."

There's freshly made muffins, high-end coffee and fresh produce.

"We're trying to source from small, local farms -- support the community like they come and support us," said Kanha Proctor, who works at the market.

The 69-year-old is gambling that the market becomes a foodie destination. He's added a high-end kitchen and wood-fired pizza. There are even plans in the back for a casual restaurant with live music.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You care to say how much you spent to renovate?

Gib Mach: More than I expected. How's that?

Mach is no novice to the business. He and his wife Doreen ran the store from 1978 to 2001.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why did you want to do this again?

Gib Mach: I guess it's in my heart.

Mach hopes the community will have an appetite for his new market for years to come.