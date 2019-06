A sure sign of summer in Plattsburgh -- the city beach is officially open.

And it was already busy Monday with beachgoers soaking up the rays and kids playing in the water and sand.

Beachgoers like Eric Nadeau said they were happy to finally get to the water. "Nothing, that's it. Going to sit there, drink some beer and enjoy the beach," he said.

Click here for additional information and season pass prices.