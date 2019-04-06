Half of the 2018 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame inductees have ties to our region.

Lake Placid native Andrew Weibrecht, and New Hampshire native Bode Miller were two male skiers honored at Saturday’s ceremony.

Weibrecht spent 16 years on the U.S. Ski Team. The 33-year-old is a three-time Olympian, earning a silver medal at Sochi in 2014 and a bronze medal in Vancouver in 2010.

Miller has been called the most successful skier of our time. The 41-year-old from Easton, New Hampshire has been in five Olympics, winning one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Hillary Engisch-Klein of Stowe is also being honored. Skiing magazine named her "the greatest female mogul skier alive”. She has 35 world cup victories. Off the slopes, Engisch-Klein started the "Kids on Top" foundation. “Kids on Top” provides children fighting cancer the chance to enjoy outdoor winter sports.

WW II Veteran, Middlebury College athlete and former Holderness School ski coach Don Henderson will be honored posthumously. Henderson lived in Fairlee before his death last year.