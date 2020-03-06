Vermont Cares holds annual gala

Vermont Cares, the state's largest advocacy group providing testing and support for those affected by HIV/AIDS, hold its annual gala and silent auction in Burlington Friday.

It comes as the same time as the state has seen a spike in HIV cases. Officials say they have seen eight positive tests since the beginning of the year. To put that in perspective, they say there were 18 in all of 2018.

Our Darren Perron is emceeing the event at the Champlain College Conference and Event Center. He spoke with Peter Jacobsen, the group's executive director, about the startling new statistics and why Friday's event matters.

