Vt. health officials investigate Winooski COVID cluster; Testing site opened

While more businesses are set to reopen this week, Vermont health officials continue their investigation of a small coronavirus cluster in Winooski.

Starting Monday the Vermont Department of Health is offering COVID-19 testing at a new pop up site in Winooski located at the O’Brien Community Center.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine Friday reported Friday there are fewer than five people affected in the Winooski cluster and they are not in a long-term care facility. Contact tracers are working the case and teams are educating members of the community and employers. Help is available to families who need support.

Dr. Levine wouldn't give more details about the affected community due to privacy laws, but when pressed he pointed out that Winooski is home to many new Americans who suffered trauma in their countries of origin and wouldn’t want to do or say anything to rekindle that trauma.

The testing that begins Monday is free and for members of the community of Winooski. Children under the age of 12 months cannot be tested.