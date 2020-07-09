1 dead, 3 injured in Proctor crash

A Pownal teen is dead and three other young people are hospitalized following an early morning crash in Proctor.

It happened on West Street around 3:18 a.m. Police say the driver, Gage Capen, 21, of Pownal, lost control, hit an embankment and flipped the car multiple times before landing on its roof. A passenger, Kianna Peters, 18, of Pownal died at the scene. Capen and two other women passengers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police say only Capen was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police say possible charges are pending.

