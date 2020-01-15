1 diagnosed with tuberculosis at Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College officials say a member of their community has tuberculosis.

They say the person is getting treatment off-campus and will not be returning to Dartmouth until they are cleared by the state.

The school says it is working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to respond and identify people who have been in contact with the person.

There are two community meetings about the issue-- one was at noon on Wednesday; the other is Thursday at 1 p.m. in 105 Dartmouth Hall.