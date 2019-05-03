1 killed in Bartlett, NH house fire

One person is dead following a fire in Bartlett, New Hampshire, Thursday night.

Authorities say fire crews responded to the home on Forest Ledge Road just before 7 p.m. and found the home fully engulfed.

About 40 firefighters including mutual aid from Jackson and North Conway battled the blaze. After it was extinguished they found one victim located inside.

There was no immediate details about the identity of the victim or the possible cause of the fire.

An autopsy is being conducted.