Man killed in Clinton County house fire

A Clinton County, New York, man is dead and another is hospitalized following a fire early Sunday morning.

It happened at a home in Lyon Mountain. Officials say they responded to the fire on Second Street around 1:55 a.m.

The body of Codi Smithers, 22, was later discovered in an upstairs bedroom. His father, Christopher Smithers, 49, was taken to the hospital with burns to his torso, face and hands.

New York State Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.