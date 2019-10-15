1 person dead, 3 hurt in Canaan crash

New Hampshire authorities say one person died and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Canaan.

The Valley News reports the sedan-SUV crash happened Monday morning on Route 118. Names and details of the collision haven't been released.

Authorities said the sedan came to a rest off the road in a grassy area, while the SUV stayed on Route 118. Each vehicle had two occupants.

Multiple area departments responded to the scene, including Canaan, Grafton, Enfield and state police.

