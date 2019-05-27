10 Vermont arts groups to get grants from the NEA

Ten Vermont organizations are getting grants through the Art Works program of the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Vermont Arts Council will receive more than $724,000 to support arts programs, services and activities associated with carrying out the agency's National Endowment for the Arts-approved strategic plan.

Among the organizations that will be receiving grants in Vermont are New Music On The Point in Brandon, which will receive $10,000 to support the John Luther Adams Festival.

The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington will receive two separate $35,000 grants to support a number of projects, including the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

The grants are part of $80 million for 1,114 new awards in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 4 U.S. jurisdictions.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/26/2019 1:20:09 PM (GMT -4:00)