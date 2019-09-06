10 Vermont towns win community development grants

A big boost from the state to towns across Vermont-- $2.7 million will go to initiatives in 10 towns.

They're awarded through the state's Community Development Program. It aims to enhance the lives of Vermonters through education, housing, and nutrition.

One of the towns, St. Albans, is receiving $800,000 to help build 30 units of affordable housing.

The $8.2 million projects is in the heart of downtown.

"It's just bringing more people downtown, increasing that activity, assisting our merchants to grow their sales, it's a systems approach where it all has an effect on each other," St. Albans Mayor Tim Smith said.

And $700,000 will go to Milton for new sewer lines and $300,000 for housing for the elderly in Brattleboro.