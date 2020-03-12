10 towns approve sports betting retail locations

Residents in 10 New Hampshire towns voted during annual town meetings to permit the operation of sports betting retail locations in their communities.

New Hampshire legalized betting on professional and college sports when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill in July.

The bill, which launched in December, authorized online sports betting and up to 10 retail sportsbook locations, which have not yet been selected.

Towns that approved retail locations Tuesday included Belmont, Derry, Hampton, Hinsdale, Hudson, Newmarket, Pelham, Rollinsford, Salem, and Seabrook.

The measure didn't pass in Lincoln, Littleton, Milford, Pembroke, Swanzey, and Woodstock.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/12/2020 1:30:22 AM (GMT -4:00)

